Lok Sabha passes Arms (Amendment) Bill

A bill providing a maximum punishment of life imprisonment for manufacturing and carrying illegal arms was approved by the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Piloted by Home Minister Amit Shah, the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 also ensures that those using firearms in a rash or negligent manner in celebratory gunfire, endangering human life or personal safety of others, shall be punishable with an imprisonment to two years or with fine which may extend to Rs one lakh or with both.

The Bill was passed by the Lower House after rejecting several amendments moved by the Opposition members. Replying to a nearly three-hour-long debate, Shah said the bill has been brought as a requirement to significantly impose weapons control in the country.

The Home Minister said that the bill has accorded special status to sportsperson who need firearms and ammunition for practice and participating in tournaments.