Lok Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill

Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The bill was passed after Home Minister Amit Shah proposed that the bill be passed. 311 members voted in favour and 80 MPs voted against the bill. Shah had tabled the bill in the Lok Sabha and slammed the Congress party while introducing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in the Lok Sabha,

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “It would not have been needed had the Congress not allowed partition on the basis of religion”. The Bill amends the Citizenship Act, 1955, enacted to provide for acquisition and determination of Indian citizenship, and create a legal pathway to grant Indian nationality on the basis of religion.