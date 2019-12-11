Policewoman thrashes man for ‘harassing’ school girls : Watch Video

A lady constable thrashed a man for allegedly harassing girls on their way to school in Bithur area of Kanpur on Tuesday, reported ANI. Later the accused person was arrested.The incident came to light after a video clip of the lady cop thrashing the man, went viral on multiple social media platforms.

In the viral video, the lady constable can be seen beating up the man. Holding him by the collar, the female policewoman took off her shoe and beating him up in public place. The man was publicly shamed, as she questioned his morality in front of the local residents.

The lady cop can be heard saying, “You have gone mad? Don’t you have a mother or sister at home?” she beat him with her shoe.