India successfully testfired Pinaka missile system

Defence Research and Development Organisation again successfully tested Pinaka Missile System off the Odisha coast on Friday. The extended range version of the missile can hit targets at 90 kms. Yesterday, it tested the same version of missile system capable of striking up to a range of 75 kilometres with high precision.

The Pinaka MK-II rocket, that was test fired yesterday, is modified as a missile by integrating navigation, control and guidance system to improve the end accuracy and enhance the range, a defence statement said.

The missile was fired from Pinaka launcher system in deployment configuration. The flight article was tracked by multiple range systems such as telemetry, radars and electro-optical targeting system which confirmed the textbook flight performance, the statement added.