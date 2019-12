Filmfare Awards 2019: See the full winners list

The annual Filmfare Awards for the South-Indian cinema was held at Chennai on Saturday night. The awards were given in various categories to cinemas in all the four South-Indian languages.

Full Winners List:

Best DOP: Rathnavelu – Rangasthalam

Best Choreography – Prabhudeva and Jani Master – Rowdy Baby, Maari 2

Best Female Debut (Tamil) – Raiza Wilson – Pyaar Prema Kaadhal

Best Female Debut (Malayalam) – Saniya Iyappan – Queen

Best Lyrics (Telugu) – Chandrabose – Rangasthalam

Best Lyrics (Tamil) – Karthik Neta, ’96

Best Lyrics (Malayalam) – B K Harinarayan, Theevandi

Best Lyrics (Kannada) – Dr H. S. Venkateshamurthy, Hasiru Ribbon

Best Singer Male (Kannada) – Sanjith Hegde – Shaakuntle Sikkalu, Naduve Antaravirali

Best Singer Female (Kannada) – Bindhu Malini – Bhaavalokada, Nathicharami

Best Singer Female (Malayalam) – Anne Amie – Aararo, Koode

Best Singer Male (Malayalam) – Vijay Yesudas – Poomuthole, Joseph

Best Singer Female (Telugu) – Shreya Ghoshal, Mandaraa Mandaraa Bhaagmathie

Best Singer Male (Telugu) – Sid Sriram, Geetha Govindam

Best Singer Female (Tamil) – Chinmayi – ’96

Best Singer Male (Tamil) – Sid Sriram, Hey Penne, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal

Best Music Director (Telugu) – Devi Sri Prasad, Rangasthalam

Best Music Director (Tamil) – Govind Vasantha, ’96

Best Music Director (Malayalam) – Kailas Menon, Theevandi

Best Music Director (Kannada) – Vasuki Vaibhav, Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale, Kasaragodu

Best Supporting Actor Male (Kannada) – Dhananjay, Tagaru

Best Supporting Actor Female (Kannada) – Sharanya, Nathicharami

Best Supporting Actor Female (Malayalam) – Savithri Sreedharan, Sudani From Nigeria

Best Supporting Actor Male (Malayalam) – Vinayakan, Ee.Ma.Yau.

Best Supporting Actor Female (Telugu) – Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rangasthalam

Best Supporting Actor Male (Telugu) – Jagapati Babu, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava

Best Supporting Actor Male (Tamil) – Satyaraj, Kanna

Best Actress Critics Choice (Kannada) – Shruti Hariharan, Nathicharami

Best Actor Critics Choice (Kannada) – Sathish Ninasam, Ayogya

Best Actress Critics Choice (Tamil) – Aishwarya Rajessh, Kanna

Best Actor Critics Choice (Tamil) – Arvind Swamy, CCV

Best Actress Critics Choice (Malayalam) -Nimisha Sajayan, Eeda

Best Actor (Telugu) – Ram Charan, Rangasthalam

Best Director (Tamil) – Ramkumar, Ratsasan

Best Film (Tamil) – Pariyerum Perumal

Best Actor (Male) – Telugu Critics – Dulquer Salmaan, Mahanati

Best Actor (Female) – Telugu Critics – Keerthy Suresh, Mahanati