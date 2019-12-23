Dead body of woman found inside a well,Family alleges murder

Ranchi: The dead body of a 20-year-old married woman, Sunita Devi was found in a well close to her home. Incident happened on Sunday at Ranchi, Jharkhand and the situation is tense in the region with the deceased woman’s family together with villagers alleged murder and blocked Kodarma-Jaynagar highway on Sunday. A high-level police team led by Commissioner Vijay Hemraj Khalko assured the blockaders that justice will be delivered and the highway was opened around 3:00 PM. Police had sent the corpse for post mortem.

Father of the deceased woman filed a complaint against the deceased husband and his family for murder and accused them for killing Sunita for not giving the promised dowry. He alleged that Sunita was always harassed by her in-laws for dowry since her wedding 20 months before.