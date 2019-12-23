Jio launches ‘Happy New Year’ offer for all users ; details inside

Jio on Monday announced the launch of “2020 Happy New Year Offer.” Under the new scheme, Reliance Jio is offering ‘unlimited’ services for one year on paying Rs 2,020. Reliance Jio’s new scheme will be available starting December 24, 2019.Reliance Jio’s ‘2020 Happy New Year Offer’ is available for both smartphone and JioPhone customers. For smartphone users, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited voice, 1.5GB daily data, SMS, and access to Jio apps. The validity of the scheme is 365 days.

Reliance Jio says users can get a new JioPhone and 12 months service by paying Rs 2,020. Under the scheme, users get unlimited voice, 0.5GB data per day, SMS and access to Jio apps. The validity of the scheme for JioPhone users is 12 months.Reliance Jio said that FUP applies on non-Jio voice calls under the latest “Happy New Year Offer.”

The new plans come shortly after Reliance Jio introduced Rs 98 and Rs 149 prepaid plans in the country.Reliance Jio’s Rs 98 plan gives 2GB of data, 300 SMS, complimentary Jio apps, and free unlimited calls to Jio to Jio network. The plan doesn’t include limited free IUC minutes in the plan. The validity of the plan is 28 days.

Under Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 plan, customers get 1GB per day data. This plan features free Jio to Jio calling and 300 minutes of Jio to non-Jio FUP minutes. Users also receive 100 SMS per day and access to complimentary Jio apps. The validity of the Rs 149 plan is 24 days.