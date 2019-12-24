New gaming earphones with in-built mic launched: See price and Specifications

A new gaming earphones with in-built mic was launched by CLAW. The CLAW Dual Driver Gaming Earphones with Boom Microphone is apt for Mobile Phones, PC and Consoles. The earphones are available in all leading online and retail stores in two colours- black or red-.

The earphones comes with 6 mm dynamic drivers produce powerful bass and it gives 3 D stereo sound. The earphones will comfortable fit into the ear and also offers superior noise isolation.

It comes with volume control slider, Mic Mute switch and a multi function button that allows to play/pause, answer/ reject, previous/next and even bring up voice assistant.