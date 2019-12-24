Video of this two-year-old girl wins internet; See video

A cute video of a little girl aged two is winning the internet. The video shows a girl named Aria’s reaction after getting a banana as a gift.

The video was shared by Aria’s father Justice Mojica. ‘I tried giving my daughter the worst Xmas gift ever & I didn’t expect this reaction’, he captioned the video.

In the adorable video, the girl is seen unwrapping her prank gift and grinning widely with joy. On opening, she squeals “Banana” and throws her hands up in joy.

The footage shows the little girl unable to contain her happiness on seeing the banana and tells her mother “open it”! She then takes a bite of her prank gift and is all smiles with contentment.

The video has been viewed 20.3 million times, and amassed over 1.4 million ‘likes’.