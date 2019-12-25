Hina Khan sizzles in her bikini pictures: See pics

Bollywood actress Hina Khan is having quality time in maldives. She is enjoying her vacation with her beau, Rocky Jaiswal.

The actress has shared her vacation pictures on her Instagram feed. “Smelling the sea, Feeling the sky”, Hina captioned the photo.

Hina also shared pictures clad in a black-white monokini. She is seen wearing sunglass and hat posing at swimming pool. She captioned the pictures, “There is no heaven on earth but there are pieces of it. My kinda happy place.. Meet me here in Maldives.” She used the hashtags with #BeachLife, #FloaringBreakfast, #WaterBaby.

Hina Khan featured in a music video Raanjhana alongside her Bigg Boss co-contestant and friend Priyank Sharma. In September this year, Hina shared the first look of her upcoming film, The Country of the Blind. In the project, the actress will be seen essaying the role of a blind girl named Gosha. The film is based on the book by HG Wells of the same name.

Hina started her career into acting as with her role as Akshara in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She had also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss season 11.