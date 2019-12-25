“Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka are live petrol bombs, beware from them”,says Haryana Home Minister

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij slammed Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra terming them as ‘live petrol bombs’ advising people to beware from them.

Haryana Home Minister’s remarks came after Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were enroute to Meerut to meet the families of the victims those injured in violent clashes during anti CAA protests.

However, both the Congress leaders were stopped by police at the Meerut border.

According to a Uttar Pradesh police statement, the two Gandhi siblings were served notices which said section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed and the situation in Meerut was sensitive.

“They were told that they will be held responsible for any deterioration of the law and order situation in the district due to their visit,” the statement said.