Realme set to launch X50 5G smartphones in India : Price and Features

Realme has been teasing the X50 5G for the past few weeks. The company has already revealed a few of its features, and today, it took to Weibo to announce that the phone will be unveiled on January 7 at an event in Beijing, China.

The Weibo post also includes a poster, which reveals the two color options for the X50 5G.

The Weibo post further reveals that the X50 5G will not be the only smartphone Realme will unveil on January 7. We’ll also see a Lite variant tag along, but Realme hasn’t revealed anything about it yet.

The X50 5G, however, is confirmed to have a Snapdragon 765G SoC at the helm and sport a display with a pill-shaped hole for the dual selfie camera.

The smartphone will support simultaneous 5G and Wi-Fi connections and will come with an enhanced VOOC 4.0 fast charging that will juice up the phone’s battery from flat to 70% in 30 minutes.

The official unveiling is still two weeks from now, but we are likely to hear more about the smartphone in the days leading to the announcement.