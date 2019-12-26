Death toll in bus accident rises to 35

The death toll in the bus accident in Indonesia has risen to 35. The bus accident took place on Bengkulu province in Indonesia on Monday. The accident took place as a passenger bus fell into a ravine . This is the most deadly bus accident occured in the country in recent years.

Of the 35 people killed 16 were male and 19 were females. 13 People were rescued from the bus. As per sources the bus was carrying around 50 passengers.

The Indonesian authorities explained that rescue operations are still going on. The search operation for finding out dead bodies is also continuing. Traffic accidents are most commonly in Indonesia.