Oppo launches Reno 3 series 5G smartphones : Price and Features

Oppo has launched the Reno 3 series in China. The latest Reno lineup consists of the Reno 3 5G and Reno 3 Pro 5G. Reno 3 starts at Yuan 3,399 (roughly Rs 34,700), whereas the ‘Pro’ variant starts at Yuan 3,999 (roughly Rs 40,500).

Reno 3 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a hole-punch display. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate and also features an in-display fingerprint scanner, HDR10+ support, and a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. Reno 3 Pro’s display is claimed to support a peak brightness up to 1,100 nits.

The vanilla Reno 3 5G has a 6.44-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a water-drop notch on top. The screen has an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with TUV Rheinland certification.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G gets powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with a built-in 5G modem, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 internal storage.

Reno 3 5G, on the other hand, features a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G processor with up to 12GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory.

Reno 3 series comes with GameBoost 2.0 support for enhanced performance while gaming.

Both smartphones pack a 4,025 mAh battery with support for 30W SuperVOOC 4.0 Flash charge. Oppo claims that the battery can be charged from zero to 50 percent in 20 minutes, and can be fully charged in 56 minutes.

Reno 3 Pro 5G features a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS, a 13MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens that doubles up as a macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

Reno 3 5G camera specifications include a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP sensors.

For selfies, both the smartphones house a 32MP front camera.Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro 5G boot on Android 10 based Color OS 7 out-of-the-box.

Reno 3 comes in two storage variants with 8GB + 128GB storage and 12GB + 128GB storage. Both the storage variants are priced at Yuan 3,399 (roughly Rs 34,700) and Yuan 3,699 (roughly Rs 37,600).

Reno 3 Pro also comes in two storage variants. The 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Yuan 3,999 (roughly Rs 40,500), whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Yuan 4,499 (roughly Rs 45,800).