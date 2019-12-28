Samsung launches Galaxy A30s 128GB edition in India

Samsung Galaxy A30s smartphone has been around for a while in the market. The device was initially introduced in a single memory configuration – 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Now, a new variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage combination has got launched in India. Let’s have a look at the price, specifications, and features of the new variant of the Samsung Galaxy A30s smartphone.

The new 4GB/128GB memory variant of the Samsung Galaxy A30s is priced at Rs 15,999. As of now, the device is available in offline retail stores across the country. The online stores, however, are yet to list the new memory variants.

Samsung Galaxy A30s features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display that comes with a 720 x 1,560 pixels resolution. The Samsung Galaxy A30s measures 6.24 x 2.94 x 0.31 and weighs in at 166 grams. The device is available in three color options – Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Violet, and Prism Crush Black color options. Powering the handset is an octa-core Exynos 7904 chipset (2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A73 cores and 6×1.6 GHz Cortex-A53 cores) which is coupled with a Mali-G71 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage. If the internal storage does not suffice your needs, the same can further be expanded with the help of an external SD card.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy A30s boasts of triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 25MP primary camera, a 5MP depth sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. An LED flash accompanies the camera setup. The primary camera comes with features like Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, and Face detection, Touch to focus, while the front camera has features like Live Focus Mode and Beauty Mode. For selfies and video calling, the Samsung Galaxy A30s comes equipped with a 16MP front camera.