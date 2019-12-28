See the viral video of a shocking accident

A shocking and stunning video clip of a truck accident is going viral on social media.The video clip shows a speeding truck slamming into an accident scene.

The video was shot by local news station KCBD in Texas, USA. The video shows a 18-wheeler truck travelling at a high speed swerved to avoid a red SUV and skidded off the road. The truck then overturned and continued to skid, striking several vehicles as it skid directly in front of the camera. Several more vehicles subsequently crashed into the truck, as dense fog led to low visibility at the time.

No casualties were reported. A police officer and the driver involved in the crash was pinned underneath his vehicle for several hours.