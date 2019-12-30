Oppo launches A5 2020 6GB edition in India : Price and Features

Oppo launched a new variant of the A5 2020 in India. This new variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The new variant of Oppo A5 2020 with 6GB RAM has been priced at Rs 14,990.

Previously, Oppo had launched 3GB RAM variant and 4GB RAM variant of the Oppo A5 2020 in India. At present, the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option is available at Rs 12,490, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration model costs Rs 13,990. The smartphone was first launched in India in September. It comes with quad rear camera setup and a 19:9 notch display.

The Oppo A5 2020 features a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent and a brightness equivalent to 480 nits. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes in three storage variants. It runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android Pie and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo A5 2020 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup. The main camera is a 12-megapixel shooter coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There are two additional 2-megapixel sensors that act as a depth and macro cameras. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.