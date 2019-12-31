NEWS

Jihadist groups in Kerala receives funds from foreign countries reveals intelligence agencies

Dec 31, 2019, 06:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

The central intelligence agencies has got crucial information that a few jihadist groups based in Kerala has received foreign funds from Turkey and Dubai. A person associated with the jihadist organization has visited Dubai between September 9-19 and he was offered a fund of Rs.40 lakh. This was reported by Zee News.

Members of another jihadist group has met some people from Turkey in Qatar on October 1 and they had got assurance of funding.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had sought a detailed report on this from the intelligence agencies. The Home Ministry has asked to give details regarding funding amount and names of the countries and the organizations.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close