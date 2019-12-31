Jihadist groups in Kerala receives funds from foreign countries reveals intelligence agencies

The central intelligence agencies has got crucial information that a few jihadist groups based in Kerala has received foreign funds from Turkey and Dubai. A person associated with the jihadist organization has visited Dubai between September 9-19 and he was offered a fund of Rs.40 lakh. This was reported by Zee News.

Members of another jihadist group has met some people from Turkey in Qatar on October 1 and they had got assurance of funding.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had sought a detailed report on this from the intelligence agencies. The Home Ministry has asked to give details regarding funding amount and names of the countries and the organizations.