CAA : BJP launches toll-free number to garner support from people

Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to mobilise support for it and has launched a toll-free number. The number is for the people who want to register their endorsement of the law ahead of the party’s 10-day mass contact drive from January 5. According to a release issued by BJP leader Arun Singh, people can register their support in favour of CAA by giving missed call on 88662-88662.

Speaking about the toll-free number, BJP General Secretary Anil Jain said that number will allow people to register their support for the amended citizenship law, which seeks to grant citizenship to minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India by December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution.

Meanwhile, BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit a household, most likely in the national capital, to lead the party’s 10-day campaign during which its leaders and workers will contact, the party has said, three crore families to rally support for the CAA.

All prominent faces of the BJP, ranging from Union ministers to organisational leaders, will be reaching out to people from January 5-15 for the drive, Jain said. People will be urged to take to social media to voice their support for the law during the campaign, he said.