ESPNcricinfo announces ‘Player of the Decade’ poll result ; Details Here

India captain Virat Kohli had more reasons to celebrate as the prolific batsman won the ESPNcricinfo.com’s Player of the Decade poll.Kohli found himself in a tough final round compatriot MS Dhoni. Eventually it was Kohli who took the honours with 56 per cent vote, having beaten New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in the semifinal.

Dhoni, on the other hand, had beaten South African genius AB de Villiers in the semis to set up a mouth-watering online battle with his former deputy.Meanwhile, Kohli said his team is “on track” for this year’s T20 World Cup and is presently identifying players who can deliver when the stakes are high.

With his eyes trained on the mega event slated to be held later this year, the prolific scorer is keen to get the team combination right well in advance.

“We’re on track for the T20 World Cup. I want to see youngsters winning us games under pressure,” Kohli said ahead of the second T20 International against Sri Lanka in Indore.

“These games are to help us figure out who those guys are,” the batting maestro added.A few days ago, Kohli said that his side has ‘game-ready’ players but they need to identify the ones who can handle pressure situations.

“T20 is something we don’t have any problems in picking players,” said Kohli, on the eve of the first Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in Guwahati last Saturday.

“Because you have the IPL, at a very competitive level, guys have been performing season after season”.