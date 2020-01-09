Bangladeshi criminals attack border outpost; One jawan injured

A group of criminals, allegedly from Bangladesh, attacked a BSF border outpost on Wednesday and snatched the weapons of two armed guards, while another group robbed a family of money and a gun, besides assaulting the head of the family, police said.

The incidents took place at around midnight at Amdoh and Rongtila, which are about five km from the Indo-Bangladesh border, they said.

A group of 10-15 Bangladeshi nationals allegedly gheraoed two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near the Rongtila Border Outpost (BOP), assaulted them and snatched their weapons, resulting in injuries to one of them, West Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) Lakador Syiem said.

The weapons snatched from the BSF personnel were recovered from a nearby jungle, he added.