Murder of Tamil Nadu cop by Islamic terrorists ; CCTV visuals out

Brutal murder of a Tamil Nadu cop at Kaliyikkavila was caught on a CCTV placed nearby. The footages of the accused running after shooting to death the cop at Kaliyikkavila on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border is out. A two-member team shot dead ASI Wilson of Kaliyikkavila station, part of Tamil Nadu. The Kerala police also started a probe on suspicion of the team fleeing to Kerala. The CCTV clippings of the murder is out.

Wilson was shot dead while he was on duty at the Padanthalumoodu check post near Kaliyikkavial Wednesday night at 9.30 pm. A man who got off a Mahindra Scorpio opened fire at him. Wilson suffered four bullet injuries. Though he was taken to a private hospital, his life could not be saved. The motive for the murder is not known. The assailants escaped from the spot within seconds. Wilson was to retire from service after four months.