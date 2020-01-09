DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

Woman declared dead, comes back to life at funeral bath

Jan 9, 2020, 11:57 pm IST
In a bizarre incident,a woman who was declared dead  by a hospital came back to life after her funeral bath. The bizarre incident took place in Pakistan.

Rasheeda Bibi  aged 50 was admitted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi. She was declared dead by the doctors  and the hospital issued  a death certificate. The woman “miraculously came back to life while being given her funeral bath on Wednesday.

“Her body had been shifted to the morgue and we had started giving her a funeral bath when a woman present in the room noticed her limbs moving. We then hurriedly checked her pulse to find out that she was still breathing,” Rasheeda’s daughter-in-law Shabana said to adaily in Pakistan.The woman is now undergoing treatment at the same public hospital.

