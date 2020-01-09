Woman declared dead, comes back to life at funeral bath

In a bizarre incident,a woman who was declared dead by a hospital came back to life after her funeral bath. The bizarre incident took place in Pakistan.

Rasheeda Bibi aged 50 was admitted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi. She was declared dead by the doctors and the hospital issued a death certificate. The woman “miraculously came back to life while being given her funeral bath on Wednesday.

“Her body had been shifted to the morgue and we had started giving her a funeral bath when a woman present in the room noticed her limbs moving. We then hurriedly checked her pulse to find out that she was still breathing,” Rasheeda’s daughter-in-law Shabana said to adaily in Pakistan.The woman is now undergoing treatment at the same public hospital.