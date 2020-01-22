35 kg of gold offered to Sidhi Vinayak temple in Maharashtra,biggest offering in 219 years

An ardent devotee from Delhi offered 35 kg of gold worth 14 crore rupees to Sidhi Vinayak temple located in Mumbai. An offering of this measure is not recorded in the 219-year history of the temple.

The temple was closed for ‘Sindur lepan’, ceremonial cleansing with sacred sindur from 15 January to 19 th. The President of Sidhi Vinayak Temple trust Aadesh Bandekar said the offered gold was used for making the dome, sanctum Sanctorum’s door, and roof. The name of the devotee who offered this gold is not disclosed by Aadesh Badekar.