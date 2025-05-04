Weekly Tarot Card Readings for May 4-10, 2025

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Tarot cards indicate a boost in your energy, encouraging you to take on new tasks with determination. Now is a good time to reevaluate your financial habits rather than make unnecessary purchases. At work, teamwork may progress well and lead to future success. Family interactions might feel tricky, so approach differing views with patience. Romantic connections may feel distant, requiring emotional healing or space. Travel is expected to remain standard. You might see benefits from property investments. Academically, your efforts are stable; just stay focused.

Lucky Number: 7 | Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (Apr 21 – May 20)

You’re likely to feel physically strong and full of energy this week. Financial opportunities are promising, especially if you stay alert to new openings. Workplace challenges may need minor flexibility to navigate smoothly. Your home environment offers emotional security. In love, avoid arguments by listening more than speaking. A spontaneous trip may lift your spirits. Property news could be encouraging. Study efforts remain steady and could lead to success.

Lucky Number: 22 | Lucky Colour: Golden

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 21)

You might feel low on energy, so take breaks when needed. Financial improvements may come through clever ideas or side hustles. Your talents could be quietly acknowledged at work. Home life is calm but may involve some chatter—stay patient. Romantic encounters will be lively and exciting. A short trip might refresh your mind. Property matters could involve minor maintenance. Students should focus more to see improved results.

Lucky Number: 4 | Lucky Colour: Blue

Cancer (Jun 22 – Jul 22)

Simple health habits like walking and drinking water will benefit you. Your money situation is steady as long as you avoid impulsive spending. Work may involve routine tasks—keep at them with consistency. Be patient with sensitive family situations. In relationships, deeper conversations can bring emotional clarity. A short break could help you reset. Property deals may be slow but promising. Academic results will reflect your commitment.

Lucky Number: 2 | Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 23)

Your enthusiasm is contagious, making this a good time to accomplish tasks. Budgeting is key to avoiding financial issues. Work delays could test your patience, so stay composed. Family matters may call for resolving old disagreements with sincerity. Romantic life feels magical and heartfelt. A sudden trip may bring unexpected joy. The property market feels uncertain, so delay decisions. Your academic performance is likely to shine.

Lucky Number: 9 | Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Virgo (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Time to reset your health goals—a steady routine could yield results. Financially, mindful choices will help maintain stability. You may be close to achieving career goals. Minor family issues could be resolved with good communication. Romance is fulfilling and emotionally rich. Travel may feel obligatory, but staying calm will make it manageable. Legal help may be needed in property dealings. Academic stress can be managed with introspection and revision.

Lucky Number: 1 | Lucky Colour: Red

Libra (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

A healthy diet will do wonders for your energy. Be cautious with money and avoid unnecessary costs. Work feels stable but uninspiring—start planning your next move. Strong family ties might lead to laughter or a reunion. Romance is rekindled through pleasant surprises. Travel may create lasting memories. Property matters might face paperwork-related delays. Students should not hesitate to ask for academic help.

Lucky Number: 11 | Lucky Colour: Blue

Scorpio (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Your mental focus is strong—use it to set goals and strategize. Cautious financial decisions may turn out well. Your persistent work may finally be recognized. Family life brings warmth and stability. Romantic feelings may waver, but sincere conversations can restore closeness. Well-planned travel could involve multiple locations. Property purchases or expansions look favorable. A bit more academic motivation will yield good results.

Lucky Number: 17 | Lucky Colour: Grey

Sagittarius (Nov 23 – Dec 21)

Your physical health is good—explore new workouts or activities. Financial discipline helps you remain secure. Your skills at work will shine, especially in group projects. Rebuilding family trust takes time, so be patient and kind. Love brings joy and light moments. Exciting travel could be on the horizon. Property investments may offer good returns. Students will succeed by avoiding shortcuts and staying focused.

Lucky Number: 18 | Lucky Colour: Light Green

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 21)

You’ll likely feel physically strong and should use that to pursue health goals. Look into creative or high-value investments—they could be rewarding. Leadership at work will earn you admiration. A supportive family will provide emotional peace. Relationships may need a balance between space and connection. Travel might come with delays, so plan ahead. Property improvements may enhance your living environment. Students might need to refine their strategies for better results.

Lucky Number: 8 | Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (Jan 22 – Feb 19)

Balancing mental and physical health is key—try journaling or meditation. Unpaid dues could cause financial stress, so resolve old obligations. Work may feel dull, but steady effort is the way forward. Family support remains strong and uplifting. Emotionally, your partner’s support will feel very grounding. Travel plans should be smooth with good planning. Home repairs may take time but are important. Academic consistency will begin to pay off.

Lucky Number: 6 | Lucky Colour: Purple

Pisces (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You’re emotionally resilient now, making this a good period for personal well-being. Review your budget to curb extra spending. Creative tasks and passion projects will get appreciation. Family time brings harmony and emotional security. Romance may feel distant, but soft conversations can heal rifts. A nature getaway may lift your spirits. Long-term property investments show promise. Students might get recognition or useful guidance.

Lucky Number: 3 | Lucky Colour: Silver