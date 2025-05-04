Defence Ministry begins procurement of VSHORADS air defence system

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the procurement of the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) New Generation (NG), aimed at enhancing air defence capabilities. The acquisition plan includes 48 launchers, 48 night vision sights, 85 missiles, and one missile test station. This procurement will fall under the ‘Buy (Indian)’ category, with the system designed to address evolving air threats and provide effective terminal and point defence.

The VSHORADS NG is a man-portable, infrared homing missile system, capable of engaging a wide range of targets such as fighter jets, helicopters, and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) across various terrains, including high-altitude areas, plains, deserts, and coastal regions. The missile has a maximum range of 6 km and can hit targets up to 3.5 km above ground level. The system will be used by all three services for defense against aerial threats in both day and night conditions.

The RFP also stipulates that participating vendors must meet specific indigenous content requirements, with a minimum of 50% for indigenous designs, or 60% otherwise. Bidders must ensure product support for at least 15 years, including maintenance, materials, and spares. Additionally, the VSHORADS NG will be deployable in man-portable configurations or via para-drop methods, with flexible use on land, ship-based platforms, and for missile testing under varying terrain and climatic conditions. The missiles are expected to have a shelf life of 15 to 25 years.