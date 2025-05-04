IMF Fires Indian Executive Director Dr. KV Subramaniam Six Months Early

Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramaniam, who served as the Executive Director for India at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has been dismissed ahead of the completion of his term, as per a government notice issued on April 30. Subramaniam’s tenure, which was set to end in November 2025, was terminated by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The reason for the early termination of his role was not disclosed.

Subramaniam, known for being India’s youngest Chief Economic Advisor from 2018 to 2022, began his role at the IMF in November 2022. As the Executive Director for India, he represented not just India but also Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan. His removal from the position is a significant move, especially considering the role he played in representing these countries at the global financial institution.

Dr. Subramaniam has an extensive academic and professional background. He earned his PhD in financial economics from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business and has contributed to research on areas like banking, monetary policy, corporate governance, and emerging markets. Prior to his time at the IMF, he had held several important roles, including positions in expert committees of India’s Reserve Bank and Securities and Exchange Board. His work has been widely recognized in top academic journals.