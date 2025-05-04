Pakistan Halts Ports for Indian Ships After India’s Import Ban

In response to India’s recent punitive measures, Pakistan has banned Indian flag carriers from using its ports and has also barred Pakistani ships from docking at Indian ports. This comes after India imposed a ban on the import of goods from or transiting through Pakistan, as well as the entry of Pakistani ships into Indian ports. These actions were taken as part of India’s broader strategy to counter terrorism and its support networks. The decision follows the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and escalated tensions between the two countries.

The latest moves also include suspending mail and parcel exchanges between India and Pakistan via air and surface routes, as well as a complete ban on the import of Pakistani goods, citing national security concerns. Although India had already imposed a 200% import duty on Pakistani goods after the Pulwama attack in 2019, the new restrictions go further by blocking Pakistani goods routed through third countries. These actions are part of a series of steps taken by India in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, which also included suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan army conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a 450 km range, a move that India considers a provocation. As tensions continue to rise, authorities in Sri Lanka also searched a flight from Chennai to Colombo, acting on a tip that a suspect involved in the Pahalgam attack might be aboard. Indian officials have identified four terrorists behind the massacre, two of whom are believed to be Pakistani nationals.