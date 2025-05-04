22.7 Lakh Set for NEET-UG; NTA Flags 165 Telegram Channels for Misinformation

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cracked down on over 165 Telegram channels and 32 Instagram accounts accused of spreading misinformation related to NEET UG 2025 exam content. This action comes ahead of the NEET UG exam scheduled for Sunday, May 4, with more than 22.7 lakh candidates appearing at 5,453 centres across India and in 13 overseas cities. The agency conducted successful mock drills at all test centres and confirmed that security and logistics are fully in place for a smooth exam process.

To curb the spread of false claims, the NTA used its Suspicious Claims Portal to identify and report the flagged social media accounts. These cases have been forwarded to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs for further action. The agency emphasized its commitment to preventing the circulation of baseless rumours that may mislead students.

The NTA also warned against fraudulent individuals or entities attempting to exploit students by offering false promises of admission into medical colleges. Such acts will be prosecuted under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, which carries strict penalties for malpractice. Students were advised to avoid unofficial sources and rely solely on updates from the official NTA website for accurate information.