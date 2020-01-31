DH Latest NewsLatest NewsSports

Indian women hockey team captain Rani Rampal creates new history:Details inside

Jan 31, 2020, 07:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

The captain of Indian women hockey team, Rani Rampal has wrote a new history. The Padma Shri award winner has become the first ever hockey player to win the ‘World Games Athlete of the year’ award.

The World Games has announced the prestigious award after 20 days of polling in January this year by sports fans all over the world.

Rani has got a total of 1,99,477 votes out of the 7,05,610 votes. Rani was named the player of the tournament in the FIH Series Finals. Indian team has qualified for just the third olympic Games under her leadership.

International World Games Association President Jose Perurena, International Hockey Federation CEO Thierry Weil, and Hockey India President Mohammad Mushtaque Ahmad also congratulated Rani over her achievement.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close