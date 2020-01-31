Indian women hockey team captain Rani Rampal creates new history:Details inside

The captain of Indian women hockey team, Rani Rampal has wrote a new history. The Padma Shri award winner has become the first ever hockey player to win the ‘World Games Athlete of the year’ award.

The World Games has announced the prestigious award after 20 days of polling in January this year by sports fans all over the world.

#TheWorldGamesAOTY@imranirampal has won The World Games Athlete of the Year award! Here is her message after winning the award!@TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/FrtsfhsqOG — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 30, 2020

Rani has got a total of 1,99,477 votes out of the 7,05,610 votes. Rani was named the player of the tournament in the FIH Series Finals. Indian team has qualified for just the third olympic Games under her leadership.

International World Games Association President Jose Perurena, International Hockey Federation CEO Thierry Weil, and Hockey India President Mohammad Mushtaque Ahmad also congratulated Rani over her achievement.