Budget 2020: 6.11 crore farmers insured under ‘PM Fasal Bima Yojna’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Budget for the financial year 2020-21, said that the central government was committed to double the income of farmers by the year 2022.

Informing the Lok Sabha, she said over 6.11 crore farmers across the country had availed the insurance benefits under the PM Fasal Bima Yojna.

Earlier, the FM said the Budget for this FY was based on three key themes: 1. Aspirational India 2. Economic Development 3. Caring society.

She later added that agriculture, irrigation and rural development would be covered under ‘Aspirational India’.

In another announcement for farmers, she said those “with barren land will be helped to set up solar power plants, to help in their income generation”.