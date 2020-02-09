Online sales of ‘sex toys’ increased by 50 %

An online shopping portal has revelaed that the sales of sex toys has been increased by 50%. This was revelaed by e-commerce portal eBay.

In the first week of February, the online sales of sex toys has seen around 50% increase when compared to january.

According to the data from eBay.co.uk, Monday 9 pm is the most popular time of the week to purchase sex toys. Also the report revealed that now people are also opting for sustainable sex toys among the top list of products in this category.

“We have seen an extraordinary 81 per cent increase in sales within the category between 2017 and 2019, likely thanks to shows such as Sex Education, which have brought sex to the fore of the public mindset”, said a eBay.