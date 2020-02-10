Minimum recharge amount for DTH connections hiked by 150%: Details inside

The recharge amount for DTH connection has been increased by one other leading DTH service provider in the country. Tata Sky has announced a tariff hike of 150%.

The minimum recharge amount for Tata Sky was rised to Rs.50 from the existing Rs. 20. All the existing customers have been appraised of this through a message on their registered mobile number.

From now, no customer will be able to recharge for any amount less than Rs.50 either via the Tata Sky portal or via any third party app. The customers will get an error message and the recharge will not proceed.

It has been earlier reported that Tata Sky is at present discontinuing its standard definition set top box offering and will only sell HD set top boxes.