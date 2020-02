At least six people including a 7-year-old girl lost their lives and 15 others were injured in a road accident that took place in Gujarat. The road accident occurred on Kheralu- Sidhpur road in Mehsana district.

The accident took place when a speeding jeep hit a tree on the roadside. The jeep was carrying workers and luggages. it is found in the primary investigation that the driver of the jeep lost control of the vehicle.