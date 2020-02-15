12 People killed, 23 injured in road accident

At least 12 people including women and children were killed and 23 others were injured in a road accident in Balochistan province of Pakistan. The victims were travelling to Jhal Magsi from Lasbela to attend a wedding function.

The accident took place as the vehicle fell into ditch as the driver lost control of the vehicle. Over-speed of the vehicle has caused the accident. The accident took place on Khuzdar-Jhal Magsi highway near the Bareja area of Jhal Magsi district on Friday.