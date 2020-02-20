New Zealand captain Kane Williamson picks the best all-format batsman of the world

Kane Williamson picked the best all-format batsman of the world. Williamson had ‘no doubts’ in his mind in taking India captain Virat Kohli’s name as the best batsman of the world currently.

Both Williamson and Kohli share a good bond on and off the field. Kohli and Williamson were also seen chatting on the sidelines for a long time during the fifth T20I at Mount Maunganui, in which both skippers were not part of the playing XI. Kohli has time and again voiced his support for Williamson, who had received a lot of flak after Australia whitewashed New Zealand 3-0.

‘Obviously, Virat is the best, one-off, without a doubt in all formats but they are a quality side and leading the World Test Championship,’ said Williamson on the eve of the first Test at Wellington.

Williamson further said that India’s top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) is because of the quality batting line-up and world-class bowling unit.

‘There is a reason for it, they have so many quality batsmen in their line-up and they have got a world-class bowling line-up as well. ‘So, you certainly do not focus on the one single player and that brings us back to the focus on everyone’s team approach,’ Williamson added.

Kohli is at the top spot in the ICC’s Test and ODI rankings while he is at the tenth spot in the shortest format’s table.Recalling the moments shared with Virat, Williamson said, ‘I have always admired Virat in a lot of ways’.