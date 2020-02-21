New UAE residency visa system launched: know details here

Those days are gone when people had to stand in long ques to get their medical check up and residency visa. The enitre process has summed up to 30 minutes and it will now be possible with Dubai’s new smart medical centre.

The new centre will shorten the time it takes residents to register, undergo medical exams and issue residencies, in cooperation with General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs-Dubai, from 28 hours to only 30 minutes.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, opened the first of its kind ‘Salem Intelligent Center’ in Dubai on Thursday. The centre will significantly reduce the processing time of medical examination from registration to issuance of residency visa. Sheikh tweeted that the center is the first in the world.

The center employs fourth industrial revolution technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, robotics and the Internet of Things to provide exceptional service that Dubai Government customers deserve.