Samsung launches Galaxy Z Flip clamshell foldable phone in India : Price and Features

Samsung has launched Galaxy Z Flip in India, priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model. The phone will be offered in in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold colour options for now, and, as mentioned, will be listed for pre-orders starting tomorrow via Samsung e-store and select offline retailers.

Samsung notes that all the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip units that will be sold in India are all imported units. This means that the specifications will be identical to the US variant. The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip runs on Android 10 with a tweaked version of OneUI, and features a foldable 6.7-inch full-HD (1080×2636 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with 21.9:9 aspect ratio and 425ppi pixel density. As mentioned, there is a secondary 1.1-inch (112×300 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 303ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is set at 256GB, and there’s no option to expand the storage further with a microSD card.

Galaxy Z Flip has a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/1.8, 1.4-micron pixels, 78-degree FoV) and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2, 1.12-micron pixels, 123-degree FoV, OIS). The company is also touting HDR10+ video recording. On the front, the phone sports a 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.22-micron pixels, 80-degree FoV) camera for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy Z flip packs a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support, and has a single mono speaker. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, 4G LTE, USB Type-C, NFC, MST, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and GPS (A-GPS). The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip weighs 183 grams, measures 87.4×73.6×17.33mm when folded, and 167.3×73.6×7.2mm when unfolded. The fingerprint sensor is situated on the side of the phone.