Actress Monalisa’s latest pics in bikini goes viral : See Pics

Antara Biswas better known by her stage name Mona Lisa, is an Indian actress. She has done over 125 Bhojpuri films, and has also appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. She was a contestant of Indian show Bigg Boss 10 in 2016. She is currently playing the negative role of Mohana in Star Plus’ Nazar, for which she has received much appreciation for her portrayal of the latter.

With 2.8 million followers on Instagram, Monalisa’s pictures often go viral on social media. This time again, she has uploaded her hot monokini look on the photo-sharing app and it will make you fall in love with her instantly. Dressed in a sexy black monokini, subtle makeup and hair kept wet, she is striking a sensuous pose inside the pool. These pictures of Monalisa are also going viral on social media. After the completion of Monalisa’s TV show Nazar show, it’s part 2 i.e. Nazar 2 is about to start.