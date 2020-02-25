Realme launches India’s first 5G smartphone : Price and Features

Realme has launched India’s first 5G smartphone X50 Pro with a starting price of Rs 37,999, the smartphone comes powered by the all-new Snapdragon 865 SoC. The handset is scheduled to go on sale in India from today onwards via Flipkart as well as official Realme India website. The newly launched Realme X50 Pro 5G will be made available in two exciting shades – Rust Red Moss Green.

Realm X50 Pro 5G handset gets a 6.44-inch Ultra Smooth Super AMOLED display. Offering screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent, the panel sports FHD Resolution along with 90Hz Refresh Rate & Dual Punch-Hole. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset that is mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Moreover, the handset comes in three storage configurations – 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB & 12GB & 256GB.

Additionally, the company claims that the phone gets Dual SIM Dual Standby feature for improving battery life and reducing power consumption 30 Percent. The phone is fuelled by a 4,200mAh Dual Cell Battery With 65W SuperDart Fast Charging Technology. The smartphone can be fully charged in just 35 minutes. The Phone Gets In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Claimed To Be Unlocked in Just 0.27 Seconds.

For photography, the Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with total 6 cameras. At the rear, there is a quad-camera module comprising of 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP telephoto lens, an 8MP Ultra-wide angle & Macro and B&W portrait lens. Upfront, the phone sports a dual punch-hole module housing two wide angle cameras featuring a 32MP Sony IMX616 snapper with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The phone runs on the new Realme UI out-of-the-box based on Android 10 offering stock Android experience.