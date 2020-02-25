Samsung set to launch Galaxy M31 in India today : Price and Features

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy M-31 handset in India. Galaxy M31 will be building on the mega-success of the M30s, which was the most successful model of the festival season last year as per Amazon and the industry reports. The Galaxy M30s is currently rated 4.4 on Amazon.in.

Galaxy M31 has already created ripples across social media platforms with its speculated specifications. The #MegaMonster trail campaign and the teaser video gave a good glimpse of what Samsung has in store for millennials. From the look of it, Samsung Galaxy M31 looks like a disrupter in the segment with top-of-the-line innards complemented by the reliable track record of the Galaxy M series. Well, without further ado, let’s get into what Samsung Galaxy M31 has in store.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 64MP quad-lens rear camera setup that is capable of satisfying the shutterbug in you. The rectangular camera module will have two lenses aligned horizontally, while three of them will be vertically placed, alongside an LED flash. These include a 64MP primary camera to capture detailed pictures. The 64MP sensor is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens that works to capture dramatic landscape pictures. The other two lenses include a dedicated 5MP macro lens that can shoot pictures as close as 4 cm and a 5MP depth-sensor to capture professional-grade macro shots portraits respectively.

On the video front, the device is capable of capturing videos in crisp 4K resolution. The camera also packs modes such as Hyper-lapse, Super Slo-Mo and Super Steady to make your videography experience even better.Monstrous 6000mAh Battery- Lasts Through The Day And Night The battery has always been one of the most sought after features, especially in the 15-17K price-segment.