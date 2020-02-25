Sony launches it’s first 5G smartphone Xperia 1 II : Price and Features

Sony launched company’s first 5G flagship smartphone Xperia 1 II in Europe.Sony Xperia 1 II sports a 6.5-inch 4K (1644×3840) HDR OLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio and Motion Blur reduction technology. The smartphone supports dual-SIM (Nano) technology. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

On the imaging front, Sony Xperia 1 II comes equipped with the quad-rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary camera along with dual PDAF f/1.7 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). The primary camera is assisted by two other 12-megapixel cameras that have 1/3.4-inch and 1/2.6-inch sensors along with f/2.4 and f/2.2 lenses, respectively. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.0 lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 84 degrees.

The camera setup boasts of last 3D, Time of Flight (ToF) sensor with an autofocus lens. The shooters are backed by Zeiss optics along with Zeiss T* coating. It also gets the Cinema Pro app on the Xperia 1 II that is co-developed with the ChineAlta and Alpha divisions to provide a list of photography-centric features. There is also support for touch focus.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G (sub6 bands), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. Sony Xperia 1 II is IP65/ IP68 certified water and dust resistant and sports an in-display fingerprint scanner. Sony Xperia 1 II further comes equipped with front-firing stereo

speakers, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res Audio support. The device also has 360 Reality Audio technology.