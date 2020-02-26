Delhi violence : IB officer found dead in Northeast Delhi

Intelligence Bureau officer was killed by a stone-pelting mob in Delhi’s Chandbagh area last night and his body was dumped in a drain, claimed his uncle. The officer killed was 26 years old.The officer was identified as one Ankit Sharma and worked as security assistant in the IB. The violence in north-east Delhi over the amended citizenship law has claimed 20 lives so far.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called the situation in Delhi ‘alarming’, and urged the Centre to call in the army to stem the protests. The CM said he will be writing a letter to the Centre for the same.

The Congress, led by its president Sonia Gandhi, launched a blistering attack on the Centre and the Delhi government for the violence in the city. The party demanded immediate resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah for ‘colossal failure’ to restore normalcy.

The protest started in Jafrabad, Maujpur and other areas of Northeast Delhi on Saturday, but flared up over the weekend. The groups protesting for and against the Citizenship (Amendment) act or CAA were seen roaming on streets with swords and pistols. Houses and vehicles in the area were torched and more than 250 injured in two days of violence.