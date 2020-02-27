Melania Trump shares video of ‘Taj Mahal’ visit : Watch Here

US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump spent nearly an hour on Monday at the Taj Mahal, their second stop after arriving in India for a two-day visit.

One of the Seven Wonders of the World, the breathtaking Taj Mahal! pic.twitter.com/7Oz7h431Q0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 26, 2020

The 47-second video shows them enjoying the magnificent marble monument in the glow of the fading sun, the complex completely cleared of any other visitor or staff.