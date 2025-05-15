India Urges UN to List TRF as Terror Group After Pahalgam Attack

India has stepped up its diplomatic campaign to designate The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a UN-listed terrorist organization. On Wednesday, an Indian delegation met with officials from the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) in New York. This effort follows the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians — most of them tourists — were killed. The TRF had claimed responsibility for the attack, which prompted India to take urgent steps on the international stage.

The Indian technical team interacted with the Monitoring Team of the UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee and representatives from partner countries. According to sources cited by PTI, the delegation submitted evidence and documentation linking TRF to the Pahalgam attack. The initiative is part of a broader Indian strategy to hold Pakistan-based terror networks accountable and to expose the use of front organizations like TRF by groups already under international sanctions, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba.

India’s response to the Pahalgam incident included military action under “Operation Sindoor” on May 7, involving precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The push to blacklist TRF at the UN is also aimed at highlighting Pakistan’s use of proxy groups in Kashmir. The 1267 Sanctions Committee, which oversees sanctions on ISIL, Al-Qaida, and associated groups, could impose asset freezes, travel bans, and arms embargoes if TRF is officially designated.