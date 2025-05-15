PM Modi reviews fisheries sector progress, stresses seafood export boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the progress and upcoming plans in India’s fisheries sector, with a particular focus on promoting deep-sea fishing and boosting seafood exports. The meeting aimed to chart a roadmap for further strengthening the sector, which plays a vital role in rural livelihoods and the national economy.

This review comes shortly after the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying launched ?255.30 crore worth of fisheries projects under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). At the “Coastal States Fisheries Meet: 2025” held in Mumbai on April 28, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh laid the foundation for key initiatives across seven coastal states and union territories, reinforcing the government’s push to develop marine resources sustainably.

India’s marine fisheries sector, supported by its vast 2.02 million sq km Exclusive Economic Zone, holds an estimated potential of 5.31 million tonnes. Coastal states, with 3,477 fishing villages, contribute 72% of national fish production and 76% of seafood exports. The government also introduced several initiatives to ensure sustainable marine fishing, including a Marine Fisheries Census, the Turtle Excluder Device project, and new vessel communication protocols.