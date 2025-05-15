5, including 2 kids, charred to death as bus catches fire

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, at least five people, including two women and kids, were killed after a double-decker bus caught fire on Kisan Path in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The bus was carrying labourers and their families from Patna to Delhi.

The bus was carrying 80 passengers. Initial investigation suggests that the fire occurred due to a short circuit in the bus’ gearbox. Initial police investigations have revealed that the bus’s emergency exit failed to open

More details awaited.