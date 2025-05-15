BoycottAamirKhan Trends as ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Faces Backlash

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par is facing intense backlash online, with hashtags like #BoycottAamirKhan trending on X (formerly Twitter). The controversy erupted shortly after the release of the film’s trailer, when Khan’s production house posted a tribute to Operation Sindoor and the Indian armed forces. While the post was likely intended as a patriotic gesture, many users criticized the timing, calling it a publicity stunt and questioning why the tribute came a week after the actual operation.

The backlash intensified with the resurfacing of an old video from 2020 showing Aamir Khan meeting Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan during the filming of Laal Singh Chaddha. Given Turkey’s political position on Kashmir and its ties with Pakistan, the meeting had previously drawn criticism and accusations from groups like RSS and VHP, branding Khan as sympathetic to anti-national forces. The new controversy has reignited those old sentiments, complicating public reception of his latest film.

Further criticism stems from comparisons between Sitaare Zameen Par and the Spanish film Campeones (Champions), as Aamir Khan’s movie is a direct remake. Despite being an official adaptation, many online users are accusing the film of lacking originality, especially in light of the disappointing performance of Laal Singh Chaddha, which was itself a remake of Forrest Gump. With mounting skepticism and growing online opposition, the success of Sitaare Zameen Par may depend more on public sentiment than its box office performance.