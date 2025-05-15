UPSC releases examination calendar for 2026

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the UPSC Annual Exam Calendar for 2026. As per the calendar, the Civil Services (Prelims) 2026 will be held on May 24, 2026, and the Main exam will begin from August 21, 2026. The NDA & NA (I) and CDS (I) exams are scheduled for April 12, 2026, while the NDA & NA (II) and CDS (II) will be conducted on September 13, 2026. Here’s the complete schedule of all UPSC exams for the year.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2025: Check complete schedule here

Name of examination Date of notification Last Date for Receipt of Applications Date of Commencement of Exam Duration of Exam

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination — — 10.01.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days

Reserved for UPSC Examination — — 17.01.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 03.09.2025 23.09.2025 08.02.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 17.09.2025 07.10.2025 08.02.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day

CBI (DSP) LDCE 24.12.2025 13.01.2026 28.02.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days

CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2026 03.12.2025 23.12.2025 08.03.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day

NDA & NA Examination (I), 2026 10.12.2025 30.12.2025 12.04.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day

CDS Examination (I), 2026 10.12.2025 30.12.2025 12.04.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 14.01.2026 03.02.2026 24.05.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 through CS(P) 14.01.2026 03.02.2026 24.05.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination — — 06.06.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days

IES/ISS Examination, 2026 11.02.2026 03.03.2026 19.06.2026 (Friday) 3 Days

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2026 — — 20.06.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026 — — 21.06.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination — — 04.07.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2026 18.02.2026 10.03.2026 19.07.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026 11.03.2026 31.03.2026 02.08.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day

Reserved for UPSC Examination — — 08.08.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026 — — 21.08.2026 (Friday) 5 Days

NDA & NA Examination (II), 2026 20.05.2026 09.06.2026 13.09.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day

CDS Examination (II), 2026 20.05.2026 09.06.2026 13.09.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination — — 26.09.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination — — 10.10.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination — — 31.10.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026 — — 22.11.2026 (Sunday) 7 Days

SO/Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE 16.09.2026 06.10.2026 12.12.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination — — 19.12.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days

Candidates must note that the dates of notification, commencement, and duration of the examinations or recruitment Tests are subject to change if required by prevailing circumstances.