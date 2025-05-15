DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsexamsNEWSEducation

UPSC releases examination calendar for 2026

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the UPSC Annual Exam Calendar for 2026. As per the calendar, the Civil Services (Prelims) 2026 will be held on May 24, 2026, and the Main exam will begin from August 21, 2026. The NDA & NA (I) and CDS (I) exams are scheduled for April 12, 2026, while the NDA & NA (II) and CDS (II) will be conducted on September 13, 2026. Here’s the complete schedule of all UPSC exams for the year.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2025: Check complete schedule here

Name of examination     Date of notification Last Date for Receipt of Applications    Date of Commencement of Exam  Duration of Exam

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination      —    —    10.01.2026 (Saturday)   2 Days

Reserved for UPSC Examination     —    —    17.01.2026 (Saturday)   2 Days

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2026    03.09.2025       23.09.2025     08.02.2026 (Sunday)     1 Day

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026  17.09.2025       07.10.2025     08.02.2026 (Sunday)     1 Day

CBI (DSP) LDCE     24.12.2025     13.01.2026     28.02.2026 (Saturday)   2 Days

CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2026      03.12.2025     23.12.2025     08.03.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day

NDA & NA Examination (I), 2026   10.12.2025     30.12.2025     12.04.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day

CDS Examination (I), 2026    10.12.2025     30.12.2025     12.04.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026     14.01.2026     03.02.2026       24.05.2026 (Sunday)     1 Day

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 through CS(P)       14.01.2026     03.02.2026     24.05.2026 (Sunday)     1 Day

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination      —    —    06.06.2026 (Saturday)   2 Days

IES/ISS Examination, 2026    11.02.2026     03.03.2026     19.06.2026 (Friday)   3 Days

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2026      —    —    20.06.2026 (Saturday)      2 Days

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026    —    —    21.06.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination      —    —    04.07.2026 (Saturday)   2 Days

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2026  18.02.2026       10.03.2026     19.07.2026 (Sunday)     1 Day

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026     11.03.2026     31.03.2026       02.08.2026 (Sunday)     1 Day

Reserved for UPSC Examination     —    —    08.08.2026 (Saturday)   2 Days

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026 —    —    21.08.2026 (Friday)       5 Days

NDA & NA Examination (II), 2026  20.05.2026     09.06.2026     13.09.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day

CDS Examination (II), 2026   20.05.2026     09.06.2026     13.09.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination      —    —    26.09.2026 (Saturday)   2 Days

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination      —    —    10.10.2026 (Saturday)   2 Days

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination      —    —    31.10.2026 (Saturday)   2 Days

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026   —    —    22.11.2026 (Sunday) 7 Days

SO/Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE 16.09.2026     06.10.2026     12.12.2026 (Saturday)      2 Days

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination      —    —    19.12.2026 (Saturday)   2 Days

Candidates must note that the dates of notification, commencement, and duration of the examinations or recruitment Tests are subject to change if required by prevailing circumstances.

 

May 15, 2025, 07:30 pm IST

