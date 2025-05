Indian Railways revises timings of these three trains: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways revised timings of three trains. Three superfast trains in South India are about to run faster as the railway department has announced revised timings. The changes will come into effect from 11 July 2025.The changes affect trains running between Chennai, Palakkad, Bodinayakanur, and Tuticorin.

Chennai–Palakkad Superfast Express (Train No. 22651)

This train will now reach stations earlier than before:

Dindigul: Arrives at 5.30am, departs 5.35am (earlier by 25 mins)

Oddanchathiram: 6.01am – 6.03am (earlier by 30 mins)

Palani: 6.25am – 6.30am (earlier by 32 mins)

Udumalaipet: 6.58am – 7.00am (earlier by 30 mins)

Pollachi: 7.35am – 7.40am (earlier by 17 mins)

Palakkad Town: 8.40am – 8.45am (almost same)

Palakkad Jn: 9.15am (earlier by 15 mins)

Chennai–Bodinayakanur Superfast Express (Train No. 20601)

This train has been speeded up between Dindigul and Bodi:

Dindigul: 5.47am – 5.50am (earlier by 10 mins)

Madurai: 6.40am – 6.45am (earlier by 30 mins)

Usilampatti: 7.28am – 7.30am (earlier by 26 mins)

Andipatti: 7.48am – 7.50am (earlier by 25 mins)

Theni: 8.03am – 8.05am (earlier by 25 mins)

Bodinayakanur (Bodi): 8.55am (earlier by 15 mins)

Mysore–Tuticorin Express (Train No. 16236)

This train is now faster from Dindigul to Tuticorin:

Dindigul: 6.03am – 6.05am (earlier by 14 mins)

Kodaikanal Road: 6.13am – 6.15am (earlier by 25 mins)

Sholavanthan: 6.30am – 6.32am (earlier by 21 mins)

Madurai: 7.25am – 7.35am (slightly earlier)

Tiruparankundram: 7.46am – 7.47am (earlier by 4 mins)

Virudhunagar: 8.18am – 8.20am (earlier by 10 mins)

Sattur: 8.38am – 8.40am (earlier by 10 mins)

Kovilpatti: 8.58am – 9.00am (earlier by 10 mins)

Maniyachi: 9.18am – 9.20am (earlier by 10 mins)

Tuticorin: 10.15am (earlier by 20 mins)

The revised timings apply only to specific stations. The schedule for all other stops on these routes remains unchanged, according to railway authorities.